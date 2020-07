Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

This spacious 2 story Frisco beauty boasts wood floors in all living areas and bedrooms, tile in Kitchen, crown molding and built ins in formals and a spacious floor plan. Upstairs you will find a large playroom, 2 secondary bedrooms and bath and a large master suite with walk in closet and en suite bath. Tenant to verify schools and measurements.