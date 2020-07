Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse dog park game room parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Beautiful 5 bed 4.5 bath family home in Gated Richwoods! Everything you could ever want! Stunning entrance with wrought iron staircase. Super updated kitchen that opens to main living room. 2 bedrooms downstairs, 3 large bedrooms up! Huge GAME ROOM! Media room comes with equipment. Home can be leased furnished for additional money. Community POOL, clubhouse, dog park, playgrounds and more...