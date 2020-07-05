12864 Cowper Drive

Amenities

FRISCO ISD, This two-story home offers fresh interior paint and new carpet throughout. Walk inside to find a formal dining room and a living room with a cozy fireplace. Upstairs, enjoy even more living space in the open family room. The spacious master bedroom provides an ensuite bathroom with dual sinks, a separate tub and shower, and a walk-in closet. Step out to the vast green BACKYARD and have a seat on the patio. Close to Stonebriar mall, 121 highway, park, and future UNT branch campus.