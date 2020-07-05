All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 12864 Cowper Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
12864 Cowper Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12864 Cowper Drive

12864 Cowper Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12864 Cowper Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FRISCO ISD, This two-story home offers fresh interior paint and new carpet throughout. Walk inside to find a formal dining room and a living room with a cozy fireplace. Upstairs, enjoy even more living space in the open family room. The spacious master bedroom provides an ensuite bathroom with dual sinks, a separate tub and shower, and a walk-in closet. Step out to the vast green BACKYARD and have a seat on the patio. Close to Stonebriar mall, 121 highway, park, and future UNT branch campus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12864 Cowper Drive have any available units?
12864 Cowper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12864 Cowper Drive have?
Some of 12864 Cowper Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12864 Cowper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12864 Cowper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12864 Cowper Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12864 Cowper Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12864 Cowper Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12864 Cowper Drive offers parking.
Does 12864 Cowper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12864 Cowper Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12864 Cowper Drive have a pool?
No, 12864 Cowper Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12864 Cowper Drive have accessible units?
No, 12864 Cowper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12864 Cowper Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12864 Cowper Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr
Frisco, TX 75034
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District