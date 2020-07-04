All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 12548 Murray Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
12548 Murray Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

12548 Murray Lane

12548 Murray Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12548 Murray Ln, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Never lived brand new home. 2 story with Master up. great location for commute to Hwy 121. Shopping center around and friendly neighborhood. One bedroom downstairs with full bath. Kitchen is equipped with name brand appliances, ceiling fans, auto sprinkler system and garage door remote controller. Immediate occupancy. New minblinds and new gutter. Owner pays for HOA dues. to qualify, need copy of DL, completed and signed TAR app form. most recent copy of pay stubs, App fees. For self employed, tax return is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12548 Murray Lane have any available units?
12548 Murray Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12548 Murray Lane have?
Some of 12548 Murray Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12548 Murray Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12548 Murray Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12548 Murray Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12548 Murray Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12548 Murray Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12548 Murray Lane offers parking.
Does 12548 Murray Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12548 Murray Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12548 Murray Lane have a pool?
No, 12548 Murray Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12548 Murray Lane have accessible units?
No, 12548 Murray Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12548 Murray Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12548 Murray Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District