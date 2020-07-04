12548 Murray Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Never lived brand new home. 2 story with Master up. great location for commute to Hwy 121. Shopping center around and friendly neighborhood. One bedroom downstairs with full bath. Kitchen is equipped with name brand appliances, ceiling fans, auto sprinkler system and garage door remote controller. Immediate occupancy. New minblinds and new gutter. Owner pays for HOA dues. to qualify, need copy of DL, completed and signed TAR app form. most recent copy of pay stubs, App fees. For self employed, tax return is required.