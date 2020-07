Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful well-maintained home with lots of living space in Grayhawk subdivision. Close to everything in Frisco. Lots of amenities close to parks, community pool, etc... Friendly neighborhood. 4th bedroom could be used as a study. Frisco Schools and Denton County Taxes. This one won't last long. Great price in a Great neighborhood.