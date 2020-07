Amenities

Beautiful and Well maintained 3 bedroom home in Frisco ISD, walking distance to schools. Open floor plan to living room, open to the kitchen with breakfast bar and eat in kitchen area. All down stairs with wood floors. Upgraded with granite counter tops. Large master bedroom, office room and two other bedrooms with 2 full baths. Close to Highway 121 and Shopping centers, Stonebriar shopping mall and close to Allen outlet mall. Available for immediate move in.