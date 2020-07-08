All apartments in Frisco
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:35 AM

12326 Bridgeport Drive

12326 Bridgeport Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12326 Bridgeport Drive, Frisco, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Stunning 5bedroom 3.5 bath home with Study or bedrm & Master suite downstairs. Gourmet kitchen features a large island, granite counters, 5 burner gas cooktop, butler's pantry & SS refrigerator. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout & dramatic curved staircase with wrought iron spindles. Soaring ceiling at family room with a modern flair gas fireplace. Master suite features tray ceiling & large bathroom w garden tub & shower. Upstairs features spacious game room, 4bedrooms with ceiling fans & 2 full bath. The media room includes a projector, the screen, & the audio system for family entertainment!
Washer & Dryer in the laundry room included!

Pets will be allowed on case by case only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12326 Bridgeport Drive have any available units?
12326 Bridgeport Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12326 Bridgeport Drive have?
Some of 12326 Bridgeport Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12326 Bridgeport Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12326 Bridgeport Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12326 Bridgeport Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12326 Bridgeport Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12326 Bridgeport Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12326 Bridgeport Drive offers parking.
Does 12326 Bridgeport Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12326 Bridgeport Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12326 Bridgeport Drive have a pool?
No, 12326 Bridgeport Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12326 Bridgeport Drive have accessible units?
No, 12326 Bridgeport Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12326 Bridgeport Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12326 Bridgeport Drive has units with dishwashers.

