12326 Bridgeport Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room on-site laundry parking garage media room

Stunning 5bedroom 3.5 bath home with Study or bedrm & Master suite downstairs. Gourmet kitchen features a large island, granite counters, 5 burner gas cooktop, butler's pantry & SS refrigerator. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout & dramatic curved staircase with wrought iron spindles. Soaring ceiling at family room with a modern flair gas fireplace. Master suite features tray ceiling & large bathroom w garden tub & shower. Upstairs features spacious game room, 4bedrooms with ceiling fans & 2 full bath. The media room includes a projector, the screen, & the audio system for family entertainment!

Washer & Dryer in the laundry room included!



Pets will be allowed on case by case only.