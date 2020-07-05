12276 Latigo Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Lovely one story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Beautiful wood floorings through out the house with tiles in the wet areas. Spacious island kitchen with build-in black app, gas cook top, 42inch cabinets pantry, breakfast bar opens to family room with corner brick fireplace. Stacked formals with picture frame molding, chair rail. Master has garden tub, separate shower, walk-in closet. Convenient location close to shopping and easy access to highways. Agent or tenant to verify all the info including the schools and room size.