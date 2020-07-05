All apartments in Frisco
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:13 AM

12276 Latigo Drive

12276 Latigo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12276 Latigo Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely one story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Beautiful wood floorings through out the house with tiles in the wet areas. Spacious island kitchen with build-in black app, gas cook top, 42inch cabinets pantry, breakfast bar opens to family room with corner brick fireplace. Stacked formals with picture frame molding, chair rail. Master has garden tub, separate shower, walk-in closet. Convenient location close to shopping and easy access to highways. Agent or tenant to verify all the info including the schools and room size.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12276 Latigo Drive have any available units?
12276 Latigo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12276 Latigo Drive have?
Some of 12276 Latigo Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12276 Latigo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12276 Latigo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12276 Latigo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12276 Latigo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12276 Latigo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12276 Latigo Drive offers parking.
Does 12276 Latigo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12276 Latigo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12276 Latigo Drive have a pool?
No, 12276 Latigo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12276 Latigo Drive have accessible units?
No, 12276 Latigo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12276 Latigo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12276 Latigo Drive has units with dishwashers.

