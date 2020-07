Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Charming one story home in desired and wonderful community. Great floor plan offers convenience, open and inviting. The Entry opens to private study, beautiful dining room, great hallway to the kitchen with granite and breakfast nook with bay windows & Nice family room. Large master retreat offers an additional sitting area. This home has tile and hardwoods. The Backyard is perfect for entertaining!