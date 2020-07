Amenities

Nice 4 + 2 single story Frisco home. Come and check out this gorgeous newly listed home for lease! Very well-maintained home that offers beautiful rich hardwood floors throughout. Open floor plan with master suite retreat located in the back of the home. Master bath has garden tub, separate showers, along with his and her vanities. Manicured landscaping with mature trees with backyard paradise. Home is minutes from 121, shopping, and all things Frisco has to offer.