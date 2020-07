Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful home with all the things you would want for your family. Beautiful wood floors, oversized porcelain tile in the kitchen, custom cabinets granite counters in the kitchen and baths frameless shower, new carpet and paint, huge backyard and two car garage. Custom textured walls granite accented fireplace and many more upgrades!!! Very beautiful unique house that you will absolutely love! Come check it out today!!!