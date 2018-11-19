All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 12047 Del Rio Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
12047 Del Rio Drive
Last updated May 12 2019 at 5:45 PM

12047 Del Rio Drive

12047 Del Rio Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12047 Del Rio Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This home, located in award winning Frisco ISD and two blocks from Community Park has been updated with designer touches. Painted in the newest light grey colors, the home features new carpet, latest in lighting trends, open kitchen with SS appliances, granite, white cabinets all of which open to family room with newly tiled fireplace. Windows along the South side of Family room provide nice view of back yard and a light airy feel to the rooms. The Living room down can easily be used as an office and the home features an oversized Master bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12047 Del Rio Drive have any available units?
12047 Del Rio Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12047 Del Rio Drive have?
Some of 12047 Del Rio Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12047 Del Rio Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12047 Del Rio Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12047 Del Rio Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12047 Del Rio Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12047 Del Rio Drive offer parking?
No, 12047 Del Rio Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12047 Del Rio Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12047 Del Rio Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12047 Del Rio Drive have a pool?
No, 12047 Del Rio Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12047 Del Rio Drive have accessible units?
No, 12047 Del Rio Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12047 Del Rio Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12047 Del Rio Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District