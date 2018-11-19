12047 Del Rio Drive

Amenities

This home, located in award winning Frisco ISD and two blocks from Community Park has been updated with designer touches. Painted in the newest light grey colors, the home features new carpet, latest in lighting trends, open kitchen with SS appliances, granite, white cabinets all of which open to family room with newly tiled fireplace. Windows along the South side of Family room provide nice view of back yard and a light airy feel to the rooms. The Living room down can easily be used as an office and the home features an oversized Master bedroom.