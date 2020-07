Amenities

dishwasher playground fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities playground

Fantastic Frisco Location. This is a beautiful home is close to the elementary school, playground and park. Bright and open floor plan, the kitchen is open to the family area with many windows, vaulted ceilings, bay windows, a window seat, split bedrooms, and a separate shower in the master bath. The formal dining room could be an office, study, or playroom.