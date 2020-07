Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy single story home with spacious open floor plan in desirable Panther Creek. Close to shopping area and Tollway. Impeccably clean and well maintained. This great 3 bedrooms, 2 bath plus office features neutral colors. Ceramic tiles throughout the entry, family area, kitchen and wet areas makes this house clean and easy to maintain. Office can be the 4th bedroom. Great sunroom could be golf practice area.