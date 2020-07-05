All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11701 Harbor Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11701 Harbor Road
Last updated November 23 2019 at 6:06 PM

11701 Harbor Road

11701 Harbor Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11701 Harbor Road, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
new construction
Gorgeous newly updated single story home nestled in highly desirable neighborhood Preston Lakes in Frisco. Countless updates include All New floors throughout the house with New laminate, New tiles, New carpets ; New ceiling fans and light fixtures; New faucets; New toilet and cabinet in second bathroom; New fence stain; Beautiful kitchen with New Granite Countertops, New Undermount Sink, and New Backsplash. Great location within Walking distance to schools, community pool, park and pond with walking trail. Move in ready and must see! Propperty is right next to elementary school and park. Brand new AC and water heater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11701 Harbor Road have any available units?
11701 Harbor Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11701 Harbor Road have?
Some of 11701 Harbor Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11701 Harbor Road currently offering any rent specials?
11701 Harbor Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11701 Harbor Road pet-friendly?
No, 11701 Harbor Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11701 Harbor Road offer parking?
No, 11701 Harbor Road does not offer parking.
Does 11701 Harbor Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11701 Harbor Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11701 Harbor Road have a pool?
Yes, 11701 Harbor Road has a pool.
Does 11701 Harbor Road have accessible units?
No, 11701 Harbor Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11701 Harbor Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11701 Harbor Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atherton
8655 Brookhollow Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75034
Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI at the Ballpark
7755 John Q Hammons Dr.
Frisco, TX 75034
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District