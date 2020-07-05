11701 Harbor Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities pool new construction

Gorgeous newly updated single story home nestled in highly desirable neighborhood Preston Lakes in Frisco. Countless updates include All New floors throughout the house with New laminate, New tiles, New carpets ; New ceiling fans and light fixtures; New faucets; New toilet and cabinet in second bathroom; New fence stain; Beautiful kitchen with New Granite Countertops, New Undermount Sink, and New Backsplash. Great location within Walking distance to schools, community pool, park and pond with walking trail. Move in ready and must see! Propperty is right next to elementary school and park. Brand new AC and water heater.