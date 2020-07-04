All apartments in Frisco
1169 Red Hawk Drive
1169 Red Hawk Drive

1169 Red Hawk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1169 Red Hawk Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
Grayhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
media room
Perfect 4-bedroom home in Grayhawk features wood floors and a gourmet kitchen with gas cook top, island and granite counter tops. Built in wine rack, upgraded cabinets with rope trim, and pendant lighting over breakfast bar are wonderful. The media room and game room upstairs create an ideal environment for entertaining and comfortable living. Master has separate shower and jetted Hollywood style tub. Juliette balcony overlooking family room adds to its charm! Covered patio is extended in size, too. Vaulted ceiling in family room, new fence, new paint downstairs, foundation irrigation system, new water heater, Recent landscape stone borders, and excellent Frisco Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1169 Red Hawk Drive have any available units?
1169 Red Hawk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1169 Red Hawk Drive have?
Some of 1169 Red Hawk Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1169 Red Hawk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1169 Red Hawk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1169 Red Hawk Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1169 Red Hawk Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 1169 Red Hawk Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1169 Red Hawk Drive offers parking.
Does 1169 Red Hawk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1169 Red Hawk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1169 Red Hawk Drive have a pool?
No, 1169 Red Hawk Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1169 Red Hawk Drive have accessible units?
No, 1169 Red Hawk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1169 Red Hawk Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1169 Red Hawk Drive has units with dishwashers.

