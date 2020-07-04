1169 Red Hawk Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking media room

Perfect 4-bedroom home in Grayhawk features wood floors and a gourmet kitchen with gas cook top, island and granite counter tops. Built in wine rack, upgraded cabinets with rope trim, and pendant lighting over breakfast bar are wonderful. The media room and game room upstairs create an ideal environment for entertaining and comfortable living. Master has separate shower and jetted Hollywood style tub. Juliette balcony overlooking family room adds to its charm! Covered patio is extended in size, too. Vaulted ceiling in family room, new fence, new paint downstairs, foundation irrigation system, new water heater, Recent landscape stone borders, and excellent Frisco Schools!