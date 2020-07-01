All apartments in Frisco
11672 Cape Royal Lane

Location

11672 Cape Royal Ln, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
media room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Prime Frisco location-exemplary schools-golf course community Beautiful WOOD FLOORS, BLINDS, GRANITE, TILES, LIGHTS, CARPET. Master bath with Separate VANITIES,GRANITE, TILES, LIGHTS and SHOWER AREA are all nice and bright. Flooring is WOOD IN MASTER BED. Re-modeled kitchen, undercabinet lights, backsplash, freshly painted cabinets and media room. CORNER LOT.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

