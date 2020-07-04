11668 La Grange Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

This beauty features soaring ceilings w loads of light, gorgeous wood floors, fresh paint, upgraded kitchen w new granite, sink and faucet, and custom lighting throughout. Full sized laundry w WD. WB fireplaces in living room and master, designer carpet in 3 beds and gameroom upstairs (4th bed downstairs). Huge master closet. Large, fully fenced backyard, oversized garage. Includes access to fabulous community pool, playground, jogging and bike path, and is one block away from Bobwhite Park. Located in one of best school districts w Sem Elementary School within one mile, middle and high school within two miles. Shopping, amenities, and restaurants within 4 mile radius. Perfectly located and ready for living!