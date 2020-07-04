All apartments in Frisco
Last updated December 9 2019

11668 La Grange Drive

11668 La Grange Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11668 La Grange Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
This beauty features soaring ceilings w loads of light, gorgeous wood floors, fresh paint, upgraded kitchen w new granite, sink and faucet, and custom lighting throughout. Full sized laundry w WD. WB fireplaces in living room and master, designer carpet in 3 beds and gameroom upstairs (4th bed downstairs). Huge master closet. Large, fully fenced backyard, oversized garage. Includes access to fabulous community pool, playground, jogging and bike path, and is one block away from Bobwhite Park. Located in one of best school districts w Sem Elementary School within one mile, middle and high school within two miles. Shopping, amenities, and restaurants within 4 mile radius. Perfectly located and ready for living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11668 La Grange Drive have any available units?
11668 La Grange Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11668 La Grange Drive have?
Some of 11668 La Grange Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11668 La Grange Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11668 La Grange Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11668 La Grange Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11668 La Grange Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11668 La Grange Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11668 La Grange Drive offers parking.
Does 11668 La Grange Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11668 La Grange Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11668 La Grange Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11668 La Grange Drive has a pool.
Does 11668 La Grange Drive have accessible units?
No, 11668 La Grange Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11668 La Grange Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11668 La Grange Drive has units with dishwashers.

