Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool playground

2018 new build home. Loved and lived in by the original owner. Rent because of job relocation. Beautiful and spacious house. Light and bright, open floor plan, gorgeous kitchen with huge island. With an almost new refrigerator, washer, dryer, simple furniture for immediate move-in. Nest security system with cameras. Energy-efficient house for a lower bill. Friendly neighborhood, with a community pool, playground, trails, and park for a happy and healthy life.