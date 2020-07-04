All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11614 Port Road

11614 Port Road · No Longer Available
Location

11614 Port Road, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
carpet
Don’t miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! The interior features stylish tile and wood-style flooring throughout the communal living rooms, with plush carpeting in the cozy bedrooms, along with large communal living rooms that are great for entertaining, a charming fireplace in the living room, perfect for cozy nights in, and a kitchen that is equipped with updated appliances and plenty of cabinetry and countertop space for your culinary enjoyment! Make this your new home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11614 Port Road have any available units?
11614 Port Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11614 Port Road have?
Some of 11614 Port Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11614 Port Road currently offering any rent specials?
11614 Port Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11614 Port Road pet-friendly?
No, 11614 Port Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11614 Port Road offer parking?
No, 11614 Port Road does not offer parking.
Does 11614 Port Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11614 Port Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11614 Port Road have a pool?
Yes, 11614 Port Road has a pool.
Does 11614 Port Road have accessible units?
No, 11614 Port Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11614 Port Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11614 Port Road has units with dishwashers.

