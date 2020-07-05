11578 Mansfield Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful home in coveted Panther Creek neighborhood of Frisco. Very close to all the shops, restaurants, grocery stores, schools, parks, community pool and the corporate hub on Legacy dr. This immaculate home offers 3 bedrooms, a study that could be a 4th bedroom and a spacious kitchen. The kitchen features granite counter tops with large center island . This large one story home offers cleaned carpet, ceramic tile, and decorative lighting throughout. The master bathroom has a separate shower and jetted tub. Come see today, this one will not last long!