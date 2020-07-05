All apartments in Frisco
Last updated July 12 2019 at 10:56 PM

11578 Mansfield Drive

11578 Mansfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11578 Mansfield Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful home in coveted Panther Creek neighborhood of Frisco. Very close to all the shops, restaurants, grocery stores, schools, parks, community pool and the corporate hub on Legacy dr. This immaculate home offers 3 bedrooms, a study that could be a 4th bedroom and a spacious kitchen. The kitchen features granite counter tops with large center island . This large one story home offers cleaned carpet, ceramic tile, and decorative lighting throughout. The master bathroom has a separate shower and jetted tub. Come see today, this one will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

