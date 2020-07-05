11570 La Grange Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

LOVELY TWO-STORY HOME WITH ROOM FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY! Nestled in highly desired Frisco ISD, this appealing home adorned with lush green trees offers plantation shutters, wood floors & walk in closets in all the bedrooms. The cook in your family will enjoy the use of the spacious pantry, double ovens and island graced with granite counters. Unwind in the upstairs media room welcomed by french doors, or spend time with family in the massive game room complimented by a huge game closet. Relax in the master suite offering dual extended vanities, a garden tub, separate shower, and room for any size bed. You will love this fun community complete with a pool and nearby parks to enjoy. Pets are on a case by case basis.