Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11570 La Grange Drive
Last updated August 22 2019 at 10:31 AM

11570 La Grange Drive

11570 La Grange Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11570 La Grange Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
LOVELY TWO-STORY HOME WITH ROOM FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY! Nestled in highly desired Frisco ISD, this appealing home adorned with lush green trees offers plantation shutters, wood floors & walk in closets in all the bedrooms. The cook in your family will enjoy the use of the spacious pantry, double ovens and island graced with granite counters. Unwind in the upstairs media room welcomed by french doors, or spend time with family in the massive game room complimented by a huge game closet. Relax in the master suite offering dual extended vanities, a garden tub, separate shower, and room for any size bed. You will love this fun community complete with a pool and nearby parks to enjoy. Pets are on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11570 La Grange Drive have any available units?
11570 La Grange Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11570 La Grange Drive have?
Some of 11570 La Grange Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11570 La Grange Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11570 La Grange Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11570 La Grange Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11570 La Grange Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11570 La Grange Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11570 La Grange Drive offers parking.
Does 11570 La Grange Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11570 La Grange Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11570 La Grange Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11570 La Grange Drive has a pool.
Does 11570 La Grange Drive have accessible units?
No, 11570 La Grange Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11570 La Grange Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11570 La Grange Drive has units with dishwashers.

