11503 Stephenville Drive

Panther Creek Estates community w 3 bdrms 2.5 bath home backs up to greenbelt. Formal dining & formal living areas overlooking patio. Wood floors on 1st floor. Kitchen with granite countertops. Enjoy firepit on patio or a cup of coffee on balcony from the master bedrm. Large master retreat includes a study area. 2 other bedrooms upstairs including a loft overlooking formal living downstairs. Community has 3 city parks, community swim pool, lots of hike & bike trails. Exemplary Frisco schools w Elementary school in community. Minutes to shopping, restaurants, retail. Ready for move-in early July. No pet allowed.