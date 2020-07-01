All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11503 Stephenville Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11503 Stephenville Drive
Last updated May 29 2019 at 1:48 AM

11503 Stephenville Drive

11503 Stephenville Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11503 Stephenville Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
Panther Creek Estates community w 3 bdrms 2.5 bath home backs up to greenbelt. Formal dining & formal living areas overlooking patio. Wood floors on 1st floor. Kitchen with granite countertops. Enjoy firepit on patio or a cup of coffee on balcony from the master bedrm. Large master retreat includes a study area. 2 other bedrooms upstairs including a loft overlooking formal living downstairs. Community has 3 city parks, community swim pool, lots of hike & bike trails. Exemplary Frisco schools w Elementary school in community. Minutes to shopping, restaurants, retail. Ready for move-in early July. No pet allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11503 Stephenville Drive have any available units?
11503 Stephenville Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11503 Stephenville Drive have?
Some of 11503 Stephenville Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11503 Stephenville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11503 Stephenville Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11503 Stephenville Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11503 Stephenville Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11503 Stephenville Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11503 Stephenville Drive offers parking.
Does 11503 Stephenville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11503 Stephenville Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11503 Stephenville Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11503 Stephenville Drive has a pool.
Does 11503 Stephenville Drive have accessible units?
No, 11503 Stephenville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11503 Stephenville Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11503 Stephenville Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District