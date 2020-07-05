11441 La Grange Drive

Amenities

Attractive one story, 3 bedroom with a study in Frisco's Panther Creek Estates! Wood laminate floors throughout main living areas and study. Carpet and ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Multi-sided fireplace separates living and dining room. Plantation shutters throughout. Kitchen has granite counters, stainless double-oven, gas cooktop and dishwasher replaced Sept. 2019. Breakfast room has a window bench seat, great for additional sitting space. Full size utility room with sink and cabinet storage. Board on board fence in backyard with grass and a mature tree. Rear entry 2 car garage. Neighborhood parks, playground, trails and community pool.