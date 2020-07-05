All apartments in Frisco
Last updated October 8 2019 at 3:01 AM

11441 La Grange Drive

11441 La Grange Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11441 La Grange Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Attractive one story, 3 bedroom with a study in Frisco's Panther Creek Estates! Wood laminate floors throughout main living areas and study. Carpet and ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Multi-sided fireplace separates living and dining room. Plantation shutters throughout. Kitchen has granite counters, stainless double-oven, gas cooktop and dishwasher replaced Sept. 2019. Breakfast room has a window bench seat, great for additional sitting space. Full size utility room with sink and cabinet storage. Board on board fence in backyard with grass and a mature tree. Rear entry 2 car garage. Neighborhood parks, playground, trails and community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11441 La Grange Drive have any available units?
11441 La Grange Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11441 La Grange Drive have?
Some of 11441 La Grange Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11441 La Grange Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11441 La Grange Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11441 La Grange Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11441 La Grange Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11441 La Grange Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11441 La Grange Drive offers parking.
Does 11441 La Grange Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11441 La Grange Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11441 La Grange Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11441 La Grange Drive has a pool.
Does 11441 La Grange Drive have accessible units?
No, 11441 La Grange Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11441 La Grange Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11441 La Grange Drive has units with dishwashers.

