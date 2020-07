Amenities

This gorgeous home is located in the Fairfield Estates in the exemplary Frisco ISD school district. A great property on a quiet street across from the community pool and park. Walking distance to neighborhood schools. 4th room downstairs can be used as a study with a bookshelf included. Conveniently located next to a half bath and kitchen. Large master suite with separate shower and garden tub. Workbench in the garage. Stainless steel refrigerator, Washer and dryer included.