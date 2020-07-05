11344 Corsicana Drive

Amenities

Panther Creek Estates 4 bedroom home, one secondary bedroom with full bath down. Very well established neighborhood. Open floor plan, lots of natural light, large open kitchen great for entertaining with Granite counters. Nice size private back yard, private fence, custom closets in master, Three car garage. fireplace in Master Bedroom as well as Living Room. large Entertainment room

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.