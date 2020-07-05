All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11344 Corsicana Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11344 Corsicana Drive
Last updated September 24 2019 at 8:09 PM

11344 Corsicana Drive

11344 Corsicana Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11344 Corsicana Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Panther Creek Estates 4 bedroom home, one secondary bedroom with full bath down. Very well established neighborhood. Open floor plan, lots of natural light, large open kitchen great for entertaining with Granite counters. Nice size private back yard, private fence, custom closets in master, Three car garage. fireplace in Master Bedroom as well as Living Room. large Entertainment room
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11344 Corsicana Drive have any available units?
11344 Corsicana Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11344 Corsicana Drive have?
Some of 11344 Corsicana Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11344 Corsicana Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11344 Corsicana Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11344 Corsicana Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11344 Corsicana Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11344 Corsicana Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11344 Corsicana Drive offers parking.
Does 11344 Corsicana Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11344 Corsicana Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11344 Corsicana Drive have a pool?
No, 11344 Corsicana Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11344 Corsicana Drive have accessible units?
No, 11344 Corsicana Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11344 Corsicana Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11344 Corsicana Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District