Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

Fabulous location with Frisco ISD. Single story home in the interior of Plantation Resort Golf Course community.

The property renovated on 2018 with new entry door, flooring and more....., open floor plan. Master overlooks backyard facing a fantastic view of the golf course. close to Hwy 121, shopping, restaurants.