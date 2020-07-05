11308 Blackhawk Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage media room

Beautiful two story detached home with stunning updates. 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths, Located in the most desirable The Frisco fairways subdivision with Pool, BBQ grills and playground, Golf course view from the Pool area one large bedroom can be convert to media room. One bedroom on main level, No carpet, wood, laminate floor throughout both levels.decorative Stone wall over gas fireplace, freshly painted, Tones of Reassessed and pendent lighting, Stainless steel appliances Huge fence backyard with large patio.Pats are Ok. Fridge will convey.