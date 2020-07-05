All apartments in Frisco
Last updated May 6 2019

11305 Knoxville Lane

11305 Knoxville Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11305 Knoxville Lane, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Crafted 4-2-2 home in the Frisco area!! The exterior offers a large back and nice front yard. The interior offers Plenty of open space, high ceilings, plenty of counterspace and more! The home offers 2 living spaces, a dining spot and a breakfast nook. With a fire place in the back living room and hard floors throughout and carpet in the bedroom. The home has a lot to offer with a separate shower and tub in the master bath, and high ceilings in some of the bedrooms. Located close to plenty of schools, shopping and parks and a growing community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

