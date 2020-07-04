All apartments in Frisco
Last updated January 23 2020

11305 amber valley

11305 Amber Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11305 Amber Valley Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances incl Gas Cooktop, All New Interior and Exterior Paint, NEW HVAC and Water Heater in 2019. Large Master Suite. Split Bedrooms. Wood Floors in Stacked Formals. Granite Counters, Island and Breakfast Bar. Large Backyard! Great Location in HIGHLY DESIRED FRISCO SCHOOL ZONE! Fantastic Single Story Home located in Desirable Preston Glen with no HOA Fees! Home features an Excellent Open Floorplan and High Ceilings. This 3 BDRM, 2 BATH, 2 LA, 2 DA Home Is Bright and Spacious with Inviting Rooms that are Great for Entertaining and Family Activities, plus it’s minutes from a Multitude of Shopping, Restaurants, Local Attractions. House Faces North.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11305 amber valley have any available units?
11305 amber valley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11305 amber valley have?
Some of 11305 amber valley's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11305 amber valley currently offering any rent specials?
11305 amber valley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11305 amber valley pet-friendly?
No, 11305 amber valley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11305 amber valley offer parking?
No, 11305 amber valley does not offer parking.
Does 11305 amber valley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11305 amber valley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11305 amber valley have a pool?
No, 11305 amber valley does not have a pool.
Does 11305 amber valley have accessible units?
No, 11305 amber valley does not have accessible units.
Does 11305 amber valley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11305 amber valley has units with dishwashers.

