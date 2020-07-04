11305 amber valley

Amenities

Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances incl Gas Cooktop, All New Interior and Exterior Paint, NEW HVAC and Water Heater in 2019. Large Master Suite. Split Bedrooms. Wood Floors in Stacked Formals. Granite Counters, Island and Breakfast Bar. Large Backyard! Great Location in HIGHLY DESIRED FRISCO SCHOOL ZONE! Fantastic Single Story Home located in Desirable Preston Glen with no HOA Fees! Home features an Excellent Open Floorplan and High Ceilings. This 3 BDRM, 2 BATH, 2 LA, 2 DA Home Is Bright and Spacious with Inviting Rooms that are Great for Entertaining and Family Activities, plus it’s minutes from a Multitude of Shopping, Restaurants, Local Attractions. House Faces North.