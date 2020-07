Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage fireplace media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage media room new construction

This is a new construction home that has been built with extremely high energy efficiency at every turn. Awesome quality home with lots of room for living and entertaining. This home offers a Playroom, Media room, Study as well as four bedrooms. Don't miss this opportunity, it will not last long.