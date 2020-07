Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with 2 car garage. Home has a spacious and open floor plan. Large living room and a good size kitchen, granite counter-tops with island. Separate shower and garden tub in master bathroom. Large Backyard perfect for entertaining. Clean and well maintained. Access to community pool, park and trail. This is a must see home!