All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11005 Hermitage Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11005 Hermitage Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11005 Hermitage Lane

11005 Hermitage Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11005 Hermitage Lane, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPACIOUSLY UPGRADED HOME IN FRISCO ISD! - Custom Home with unique floor plan has two areas that can be used as office and separate TV room or studio with increased floor space on a single level. Comfortable sized rooms and highly upgraded bathrooms, flooring through out, massive fireplace, very high ceilings, close to shopping, and easy to maintain clean for the dog you love. This place was designed by a Latin Modern Artist when upgraded. Restoration Hardware designer loves the mix of modern and furniture with this custom home with upgraded materials through out all counter-tops and sinks. It will go nicely with any kind of furniture as it has the feel of a modern hacienda walking distance from the golf-course and walking trails.

(RLNE4521123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11005 Hermitage Lane have any available units?
11005 Hermitage Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Is 11005 Hermitage Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11005 Hermitage Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11005 Hermitage Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11005 Hermitage Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11005 Hermitage Lane offer parking?
No, 11005 Hermitage Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11005 Hermitage Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11005 Hermitage Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11005 Hermitage Lane have a pool?
No, 11005 Hermitage Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11005 Hermitage Lane have accessible units?
No, 11005 Hermitage Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11005 Hermitage Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11005 Hermitage Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11005 Hermitage Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11005 Hermitage Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atherton
8655 Brookhollow Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75034
Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District