11005 Hermitage Lane

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SPACIOUSLY UPGRADED HOME IN FRISCO ISD! - Custom Home with unique floor plan has two areas that can be used as office and separate TV room or studio with increased floor space on a single level. Comfortable sized rooms and highly upgraded bathrooms, flooring through out, massive fireplace, very high ceilings, close to shopping, and easy to maintain clean for the dog you love. This place was designed by a Latin Modern Artist when upgraded. Restoration Hardware designer loves the mix of modern and furniture with this custom home with upgraded materials through out all counter-tops and sinks. It will go nicely with any kind of furniture as it has the feel of a modern hacienda walking distance from the golf-course and walking trails.



(RLNE4521123)