1094 Resaca Drive
Last updated March 26 2019 at 9:30 PM

1094 Resaca Drive

1094 Resaca Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1094 Resaca Dr, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
A Hard-to-find 4-bed +1-study, 2.5-bath and 2-garage 1-story gem in West Frisco! Exemplary Frisco ISD. Fabulous entryway greets you along with an office with french doors. Generous dining room, large kitchen with bay window. The living room features decorative fireplace and a wall of windows for tons of natural light! Master is off living room and split from secondaries. 2nd floor is a huge game room. Beautiful neutral colors throughout! Easy access to DNT. Showing starts 03-29-2019. Do not miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1094 Resaca Drive have any available units?
1094 Resaca Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1094 Resaca Drive have?
Some of 1094 Resaca Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1094 Resaca Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1094 Resaca Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1094 Resaca Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1094 Resaca Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 1094 Resaca Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1094 Resaca Drive offers parking.
Does 1094 Resaca Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1094 Resaca Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1094 Resaca Drive have a pool?
No, 1094 Resaca Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1094 Resaca Drive have accessible units?
No, 1094 Resaca Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1094 Resaca Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1094 Resaca Drive has units with dishwashers.

