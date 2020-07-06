1094 Resaca Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

A Hard-to-find 4-bed +1-study, 2.5-bath and 2-garage 1-story gem in West Frisco! Exemplary Frisco ISD. Fabulous entryway greets you along with an office with french doors. Generous dining room, large kitchen with bay window. The living room features decorative fireplace and a wall of windows for tons of natural light! Master is off living room and split from secondaries. 2nd floor is a huge game room. Beautiful neutral colors throughout! Easy access to DNT. Showing starts 03-29-2019. Do not miss this one!