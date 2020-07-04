10842 Providence Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Beautiful 2 Story house in great community of Dominion at Panther Creek. The house has 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, study, game room, media room, and formals. Also features an open floor plan, spacious kitchen with granite tops, stainless steel appliances, wall oven, wrought iron staircase, huge master suite with walk-in closet and an equipped media room. Elementary school within walking distance and easy access to the community pool and park. Furniture, Piano can be left in the property as an option, Washer and Dryer will stay in the house as needed. Minimum for one year lease.