Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
10842 Providence Drive
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:28 PM

10842 Providence Drive

10842 Providence Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10842 Providence Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Beautiful 2 Story house in great community of Dominion at Panther Creek. The house has 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, study, game room, media room, and formals. Also features an open floor plan, spacious kitchen with granite tops, stainless steel appliances, wall oven, wrought iron staircase, huge master suite with walk-in closet and an equipped media room. Elementary school within walking distance and easy access to the community pool and park. Furniture, Piano can be left in the property as an option, Washer and Dryer will stay in the house as needed. Minimum for one year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10842 Providence Drive have any available units?
10842 Providence Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10842 Providence Drive have?
Some of 10842 Providence Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10842 Providence Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10842 Providence Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10842 Providence Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10842 Providence Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10842 Providence Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10842 Providence Drive offers parking.
Does 10842 Providence Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10842 Providence Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10842 Providence Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10842 Providence Drive has a pool.
Does 10842 Providence Drive have accessible units?
No, 10842 Providence Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10842 Providence Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10842 Providence Drive has units with dishwashers.

