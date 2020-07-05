10808 Pineview Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful updated 3 Bed Single Story home located within walking distance to parks and elementary school! Office or studio, 2 living areas and 2 dinning areas. Home features hardwood floors in the bedrooms, modern paint and fixtures, updated kitchen counter tops and backsplash, both bathrooms were completely renovated. Great size living room with Gas Fireplace, Built ins, great patio for entertaining, outdoor grill, tiki bar and fire pit. Huge Kitchen with lots of storage, SS appliances, large granite counters. Garage offers a lot of storage and 3 car garage space.