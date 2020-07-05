All apartments in Frisco
10808 Pineview Lane

10808 Pineview Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10808 Pineview Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful updated 3 Bed Single Story home located within walking distance to parks and elementary school! Office or studio, 2 living areas and 2 dinning areas. Home features hardwood floors in the bedrooms, modern paint and fixtures, updated kitchen counter tops and backsplash, both bathrooms were completely renovated. Great size living room with Gas Fireplace, Built ins, great patio for entertaining, outdoor grill, tiki bar and fire pit. Huge Kitchen with lots of storage, SS appliances, large granite counters. Garage offers a lot of storage and 3 car garage space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10808 Pineview Lane have any available units?
10808 Pineview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10808 Pineview Lane have?
Some of 10808 Pineview Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10808 Pineview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10808 Pineview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10808 Pineview Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10808 Pineview Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10808 Pineview Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10808 Pineview Lane offers parking.
Does 10808 Pineview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10808 Pineview Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10808 Pineview Lane have a pool?
No, 10808 Pineview Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10808 Pineview Lane have accessible units?
No, 10808 Pineview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10808 Pineview Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10808 Pineview Lane has units with dishwashers.

