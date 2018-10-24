10802 Tree Shadow Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This home is in a great location. The home features handscraped hardwood floors and new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with granite countertops with custom backsplash. This home has updated lighting and features. The backyard has a large patio and yard. This is a must see!!!