Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10802 Tree Shadow Lane

10802 Tree Shadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10802 Tree Shadow Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is in a great location. The home features handscraped hardwood floors and new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with granite countertops with custom backsplash. This home has updated lighting and features. The backyard has a large patio and yard. This is a must see!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10802 Tree Shadow Lane have any available units?
10802 Tree Shadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10802 Tree Shadow Lane have?
Some of 10802 Tree Shadow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10802 Tree Shadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10802 Tree Shadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10802 Tree Shadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10802 Tree Shadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10802 Tree Shadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10802 Tree Shadow Lane offers parking.
Does 10802 Tree Shadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10802 Tree Shadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10802 Tree Shadow Lane have a pool?
No, 10802 Tree Shadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10802 Tree Shadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 10802 Tree Shadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10802 Tree Shadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10802 Tree Shadow Lane has units with dishwashers.

