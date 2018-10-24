This home is in a great location. The home features handscraped hardwood floors and new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with granite countertops with custom backsplash. This home has updated lighting and features. The backyard has a large patio and yard. This is a must see!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10802 Tree Shadow Lane have any available units?
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
What amenities does 10802 Tree Shadow Lane have?
Some of 10802 Tree Shadow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10802 Tree Shadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10802 Tree Shadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.