10722 Quest Drive

Amenities

Welcome to this great 3 bed, 2 bath 2-story home in Frisco. Features vaulted ceilings, an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, bay window and breakfast bar. The two guest bedrooms are located downstairs and master bedroom and bathroom are upstairs. Master bath includes dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Rear 2-vehicle garage and fenced in backyard.



-- Appliances: Includes a stove/oven, microwave oven, dishwasher;

-- Utilities: Not included - utilities must be setup in tenants name by move-in;

-- Lease Terms: 12+ months minimum;

-- Pets Allowed: Yes;

-- Insurance Required: Yes;

-- Application Information: App fee required per adult over 18 yrs old for complete background check, including but not limited to 3 years of rental history, combined gross income must equal or exceed x3 times monthly rent.



* All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify everything.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.