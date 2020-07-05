All apartments in Frisco
10722 Quest Drive

10722 Quest Drive
Location

10722 Quest Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
microwave
bathtub
Welcome to this great 3 bed, 2 bath 2-story home in Frisco. Features vaulted ceilings, an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, bay window and breakfast bar. The two guest bedrooms are located downstairs and master bedroom and bathroom are upstairs. Master bath includes dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Rear 2-vehicle garage and fenced in backyard.

-- Appliances: Includes a stove/oven, microwave oven, dishwasher;
-- Utilities: Not included - utilities must be setup in tenants name by move-in;
-- Lease Terms: 12+ months minimum;
-- Pets Allowed: Yes;
-- Insurance Required: Yes;
-- Application Information: App fee required per adult over 18 yrs old for complete background check, including but not limited to 3 years of rental history, combined gross income must equal or exceed x3 times monthly rent.

* All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify everything.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10722 Quest Drive have any available units?
10722 Quest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10722 Quest Drive have?
Some of 10722 Quest Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10722 Quest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10722 Quest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10722 Quest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10722 Quest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10722 Quest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10722 Quest Drive offers parking.
Does 10722 Quest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10722 Quest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10722 Quest Drive have a pool?
No, 10722 Quest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10722 Quest Drive have accessible units?
No, 10722 Quest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10722 Quest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10722 Quest Drive has units with dishwashers.

