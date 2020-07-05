All apartments in Frisco
10708 Red Cedar Drive
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

10708 Red Cedar Drive

10708 Red Cedar Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

10708 Red Cedar Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
A ROOM OF THEIR OWN! 4 bedrooms, 2 Full Baths. BRIGHT, OPEN & AIRY with tall ceilings. Combo Formal Living & Dining with Laminate Floors. THE WORKS BEEN DONE! $45,000 Remodel to include Tile plank floors, Crown Molding throughout, New Carpet, Fresh Paint, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel appliances + Refrigerator. 4th bedroom doubles as a study with French doors. SIT BACK & enjoy evenings on your huge pave-stone back patio. 8' Board-Board Cedar Fence! Storage building. Unbelievable Master bath! Walk-In Closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10708 Red Cedar Drive have any available units?
10708 Red Cedar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10708 Red Cedar Drive have?
Some of 10708 Red Cedar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10708 Red Cedar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10708 Red Cedar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10708 Red Cedar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10708 Red Cedar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10708 Red Cedar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10708 Red Cedar Drive offers parking.
Does 10708 Red Cedar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10708 Red Cedar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10708 Red Cedar Drive have a pool?
No, 10708 Red Cedar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10708 Red Cedar Drive have accessible units?
No, 10708 Red Cedar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10708 Red Cedar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10708 Red Cedar Drive has units with dishwashers.

