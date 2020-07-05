10708 Red Cedar Drive

Amenities

A ROOM OF THEIR OWN! 4 bedrooms, 2 Full Baths. BRIGHT, OPEN & AIRY with tall ceilings. Combo Formal Living & Dining with Laminate Floors. THE WORKS BEEN DONE! $45,000 Remodel to include Tile plank floors, Crown Molding throughout, New Carpet, Fresh Paint, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel appliances + Refrigerator. 4th bedroom doubles as a study with French doors. SIT BACK & enjoy evenings on your huge pave-stone back patio. 8' Board-Board Cedar Fence! Storage building. Unbelievable Master bath! Walk-In Closet.