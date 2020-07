Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

Beautiful one story house located in desirable neighborhood in heart of Frisco,close to shopping mall, restaurants and main highways. This beauty offers natural lights during the day, separate bedrooms and open kitchen concept with oversize breakfast bar. Laminate through out the house except kitchen and bathrooms. Granit counter tops and built in appliances.Decent size backyard with stone cover flooring seating area.

Come to see it before it gets too late.