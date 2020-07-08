10695 Villanova Drive

Amenities
Beautiful upscale 2 story, 4 bedroom home with three and one half bathrooms, granite counter tops. Located in a cul-de-sac which backs to green belt. This fully upgraded home has a formal dining room, huge kitchen with ss appliances and granite counters, large breakfast nook, spacious windows overlooking a lovely backyard with greenbelt, private master bedroom with bay windows, his and her vanities, garden tub with separate shower and tub, huge gameroom. FRISCO ISD., vacant, clean and easy to show. Ready now!