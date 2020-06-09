All apartments in Frisco
10610 Stone Falls Lane
10610 Stone Falls Lane

10610 Stone Falls Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10610 Stone Falls Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful single story house is conveniently located in the heart of Frisco close to major highways, cooperate offices, dining, and shopping. It's open and spacious, big kitchen with island that opens to the family room, stacked formals, 4 spacious bedrooms all with its own walk in closet. Master bedroom has two closets, large master bath has a garden tub, separate shower, and dual sink. Wood laminate floor in living area, great condition. Community Pool is within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10610 Stone Falls Lane have any available units?
10610 Stone Falls Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10610 Stone Falls Lane have?
Some of 10610 Stone Falls Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10610 Stone Falls Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10610 Stone Falls Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10610 Stone Falls Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10610 Stone Falls Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10610 Stone Falls Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10610 Stone Falls Lane offers parking.
Does 10610 Stone Falls Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10610 Stone Falls Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10610 Stone Falls Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10610 Stone Falls Lane has a pool.
Does 10610 Stone Falls Lane have accessible units?
No, 10610 Stone Falls Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10610 Stone Falls Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10610 Stone Falls Lane has units with dishwashers.

