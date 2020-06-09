10610 Stone Falls Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

This beautiful single story house is conveniently located in the heart of Frisco close to major highways, cooperate offices, dining, and shopping. It's open and spacious, big kitchen with island that opens to the family room, stacked formals, 4 spacious bedrooms all with its own walk in closet. Master bedroom has two closets, large master bath has a garden tub, separate shower, and dual sink. Wood laminate floor in living area, great condition. Community Pool is within walking distance.