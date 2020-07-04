1051 Swan Lake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking pool garage

Home offered at $2,100 per month for 18-mo lease! Spacious home with grand entry across from park is ready for move-in. Engineered hardwood floors throughout the downstairs common areas. Secondary bedroom down, all others up. Large master with fireplace and jetted tub. Giant game room for entertaining. Kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, and under cabinet lighting. Back yard has a nice covered patio. 3-car tandem garage. Brand new washer and dryer included. Landlord pays HOA. Enjoy the community pool and other neighborhood amenities. Pets case by case.