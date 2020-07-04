All apartments in Frisco
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:43 PM

1051 Swan Lake Drive

1051 Swan Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1051 Swan Lake Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
Grayhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool
garage
Home offered at $2,100 per month for 18-mo lease! Spacious home with grand entry across from park is ready for move-in. Engineered hardwood floors throughout the downstairs common areas. Secondary bedroom down, all others up. Large master with fireplace and jetted tub. Giant game room for entertaining. Kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, and under cabinet lighting. Back yard has a nice covered patio. 3-car tandem garage. Brand new washer and dryer included. Landlord pays HOA. Enjoy the community pool and other neighborhood amenities. Pets case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1051 Swan Lake Drive have any available units?
1051 Swan Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1051 Swan Lake Drive have?
Some of 1051 Swan Lake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1051 Swan Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1051 Swan Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1051 Swan Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1051 Swan Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1051 Swan Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1051 Swan Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 1051 Swan Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1051 Swan Lake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1051 Swan Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1051 Swan Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 1051 Swan Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 1051 Swan Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1051 Swan Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1051 Swan Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.

