All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 10485 Chantry Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
10485 Chantry Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10485 Chantry Lane

10485 Chantry Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10485 Chantry Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
LEASE WITH OPTION TO PURCHAE THROUGH HOME PARTNERS ONLY! Beautiful drive up on this North facing home with upgraded stone exterior. Rich wood floors greet you and carry through the entry, Kitchen and large Family room. Solid wood cabinetry, granite counters, stainless appliances, double oven, gas cook top and water purifier complete this amazing Kitchen. Private, spacious master down offers separate vanities, His and Her closets, granite counters. Grand staircase leads you to good sized Game rm, 3 large secondary bedrooms offering walk in closets, 2 baths and a Media room with wet bar! Private backyard offers two covered patios!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10485 Chantry Lane have any available units?
10485 Chantry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10485 Chantry Lane have?
Some of 10485 Chantry Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10485 Chantry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10485 Chantry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10485 Chantry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10485 Chantry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10485 Chantry Lane offer parking?
No, 10485 Chantry Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10485 Chantry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10485 Chantry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10485 Chantry Lane have a pool?
No, 10485 Chantry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10485 Chantry Lane have accessible units?
No, 10485 Chantry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10485 Chantry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10485 Chantry Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atherton
8655 Brookhollow Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75034
Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI at the Ballpark
7755 John Q Hammons Dr.
Frisco, TX 75034
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District