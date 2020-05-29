10485 Chantry Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities media room

LEASE WITH OPTION TO PURCHAE THROUGH HOME PARTNERS ONLY! Beautiful drive up on this North facing home with upgraded stone exterior. Rich wood floors greet you and carry through the entry, Kitchen and large Family room. Solid wood cabinetry, granite counters, stainless appliances, double oven, gas cook top and water purifier complete this amazing Kitchen. Private, spacious master down offers separate vanities, His and Her closets, granite counters. Grand staircase leads you to good sized Game rm, 3 large secondary bedrooms offering walk in closets, 2 baths and a Media room with wet bar! Private backyard offers two covered patios!