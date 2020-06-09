All apartments in Frisco
10380 York Drive
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

10380 York Drive

10380 York Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10380 York Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate and Recently Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with Upscale Décor. Home Features Granite Counters and Subway Tile Backsplash, Stainless Appliances, Under-counter Lighting, New Carpet, New Wood Flooring, Upscale Lights, Vaulted Ceilings, Fresh Paint, New Roof, and HVAC is 5 years old. The Yard Features an Oversized Covered Patio, Large Lawn, and Lovely Trees. This is a Great Location – Walk Just 2 Blocks to Christie Elementary School and Preston Ridge Park. Located Between Preston and Hillcrest; and Close to Every Shop, Service and Amenities You Can Imagine. Frisco Living at it’s Best. Note That the Landlord Prefers a 2-year Lease – This is a Special Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10380 York Drive have any available units?
10380 York Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10380 York Drive have?
Some of 10380 York Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10380 York Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10380 York Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10380 York Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10380 York Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10380 York Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10380 York Drive offers parking.
Does 10380 York Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10380 York Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10380 York Drive have a pool?
No, 10380 York Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10380 York Drive have accessible units?
No, 10380 York Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10380 York Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10380 York Drive has units with dishwashers.

