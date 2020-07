Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Large, spacious home with bonus spaces! Updated kitchen includes granite and stainless appliance package. Fridge included in lease. Open nook and breakfast bar create a great space for entertaining. Gas fplace tops it all off in the adjoining living room. Bonus area could work as formal dining, 2nd living or playroom. Front office is fully enclosed! Over-sized master suite is located on opposite side of home from secondary bedrooms. Current renter will vacate Jan 31.