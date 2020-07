Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

AMAZING ONE STORY HOME IN HILL-CREST ESTATES. FULLY UPDATED IN THE LAST MONTH, FRESH PAINT, LOCATED IN THE AWARD WINNING SMITH ELEMENTARY. KITCHEN ENJOYS NEW GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS GLASS TILE BACK SPLASH, ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COVERED ISLAND. HUGE KITCHEN SKYLIGHT FLOODS HOUSE WITH LIGHT. REMODELED AND WAITING FOR YOU! ITS A WINNER, COME SEE IT TODAY!