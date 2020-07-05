All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 10300 Burgundy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
10300 Burgundy Drive
Last updated March 25 2019 at 5:50 PM

10300 Burgundy Drive

10300 Burgundy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10300 Burgundy Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Special - If you bring the deposit by 3.31.19, we will waive the application and admin fee!**

Description Coming Soon!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10300 Burgundy Drive have any available units?
10300 Burgundy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Is 10300 Burgundy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10300 Burgundy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10300 Burgundy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10300 Burgundy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10300 Burgundy Drive offer parking?
No, 10300 Burgundy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10300 Burgundy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10300 Burgundy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10300 Burgundy Drive have a pool?
No, 10300 Burgundy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10300 Burgundy Drive have accessible units?
No, 10300 Burgundy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10300 Burgundy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10300 Burgundy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10300 Burgundy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10300 Burgundy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atherton
8655 Brookhollow Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75034
Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway
Frisco, TX 75035
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr
Frisco, TX 75034
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr
Frisco, TX 75035

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District