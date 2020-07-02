10183 Boyton Canyon Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom home in highly desirable Sedona subdivision of Frisco ISD with covered front porch. Hardwood flooring in Study, Living room, formal Dining and family room. Brick fireplace, spacious kitchen with plenty of storage cabinets, granite countertops, walk-in pantry, lots of counter space. Study, Master bedroom downstairs having separate shower, dual vanities, Garden tub, walk-in-closet. Large game room & 2 bedrooms up. Back patio partially covered to enjoy all weather. House comes with Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer. Close to Schools, Shopping, Restaurants & Hwys...Don't miss it!