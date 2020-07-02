10183 Boyton Canyon Road

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom home in highly desirable Sedona subdivision of Frisco ISD with covered front porch. Hardwood flooring in Study, Living room, formal Dining and family room. Brick fireplace, spacious kitchen with plenty of storage cabinets, granite countertops, walk-in pantry, lots of counter space. Study, Master bedroom downstairs having separate shower, dual vanities, Garden tub, walk-in-closet. Large game room & 2 bedrooms up. Back patio partially covered to enjoy all weather. House comes with Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer. Close to Schools, Shopping, Restaurants & Hwys...Don't miss it!