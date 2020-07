Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Clean crisp townhome 1692 sq ft 2-2-2 with large loft-office area. Home is an end unit in quiet neighborhood. Features include granite, hardwoods, stainless steel recent fridge 2015 and high-efficiency Carrier HVAC system in 2015. Also includes access to community pool. Pet restriction is either one small dog or one small cat. Please verify all school information.